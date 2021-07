Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 18:09 Hits: 8

Hereditary information is passed from parent to offspring in the genetic code, DNA, and epigenetically through chemically induced modifications around the DNA. New research has uncovered a mechanism which adjusts these modifications, altering the way information beyond the genetic code is passed down the generations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701140953.htm