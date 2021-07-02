Observation, simulation, and AI join forces to reveal a clear universe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 15:45 Hits: 8

Astronomers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) technique to remove noise in astronomical data due to random variations in galaxy shapes. After extensive training and testing on large mock data created by supercomputer simulations, they then applied this new tool to actual data from Japan's Subaru Telescope and found that the mass distribution derived from using this method is consistent with the currently accepted models of the Universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210702114523.htm