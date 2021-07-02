Uncovering the genetic mechanism behind Rett syndrome

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 15:45 Hits: 7

Researchers found that the main gene that causes Rett syndrome, MeCP2, controls the differentiation pattern of neural stem cells through the microRNA miR-199a. Dysfunction in MeCP2 or miR-199a cause neural stem cells to produce more astrocytes than neurons. Furthermore, the researchers found that miR-199a mediates the production of Smad1, a downstream transcription factor of bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210702114526.htm