Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 15:39 Hits: 4

Palomar 5 is a unique star cluster. In a new paper, astrophysicists show that distinguishing features of Palomar 5 are likely the result of an oversized black hole population of more than 100 of them in the center of the cluster.

