EPA Reaches Settlements with Seven Construction Companies for Clean Water Violations in Massachusetts

Category: Environment Hits: 6
07/01/2021
BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached settlements with seven Massachusetts construction companies for violations of stormwater regulations that serve to reduce pollution from construction runoff. Under these settlements, the seven companies agreed to pay penalties for their noncompliance and, where applicable, obtain permit coverage and follow the terms of their permits for discharging stormwater.
"It's imperative that developers get permit coverage and implement erosion controls to protect communities' clean water," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "EPA is committed to working with developers so that they can be good stewards for the benefit of the local communities they serve and for New England's coastal waters."
All construction sites one acre or larger, with the potential to discharge stormwater to surface waters, are required to obtain coverage under EPA's General Permit for Discharges from Construction Activities, comply with the terms of the permit, and thereby minimize sediment discharges.
The recent enforcement actions include:
Background Information:
Dirt and sediment carried off construction sites can damage aquatic habitat, contribute to algal blooms, and physically clog streams and pipes.
These settlements are the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken by EPA New England to address stormwater violations from industrial facilities and construction sites around New England.
More information:
Stormwater Permits in New England: https://www.epa.gov/npdes-permits/npdes-stormwater-permit-program-new-england[1]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-reaches-settlements-seven-construction-companies-clean-water-violations