EPA Reaches Settlements with Seven Construction Companies for Clean Water Violations in Massachusetts

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached settlements with seven Massachusetts construction companies for violations of stormwater regulations that serve to reduce pollution from construction runoff. Under these settlements, the seven companies agreed to pay penalties for their noncompliance and, where applicable, obtain permit coverage and follow the terms of their permits for discharging stormwater.

"It's imperative that developers get permit coverage and implement erosion controls to protect communities' clean water," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "EPA is committed to working with developers so that they can be good stewards for the benefit of the local communities they serve and for New England's coastal waters."

All construction sites one acre or larger, with the potential to discharge stormwater to surface waters, are required to obtain coverage under EPA's General Permit for Discharges from Construction Activities, comply with the terms of the permit, and thereby minimize sediment discharges.

The recent enforcement actions include:

383 Park Street, LLC agreed to pay a $9,000 penalty for allegedly failing to obtain permit coverage, maintain adequate erosion controls, and store and contain petroleum products in a manner designed to prevent discharge of pollutants at the Shay Lane construction site in North Reading, Mass.

Dat Tieu Enterprises, LLC agreed to pay a $3,000 penalty for allegedly discharging stormwater without a permit at the Woodland Park construction site in Brockton, Mass.

Egan Development, LLC agreed to pay a $7,200 penalty for allegedly failing to obtain permit coverage at the Heritage Park Development in Whitman, Mass.

Harbor Classic Homes LLC agreed to pay a $4,200 penalty for allegedly failing to obtain permit coverage at the Elm Street construction site in Lunenburg, Mass.

Mujeeb Construction Company, Inc. agreed to pay a $7,200 penalty for allegedly failing to obtain permit coverage at the Carpenter Estates Development in Northbridge, Mass.

Otis Land Management, LLC agreed to pay an $8,700 penalty for allegedly failing to obtain permit coverage, implement adequate erosion controls, and for a turbid discharge at the Sturbridge Road Development in Charlton, Mass.

Royal Haven Builders, Inc., based in Tyngsborough, Mass., agreed to pay a $7,800 penalty for allegedly failing to obtain permit coverage and implement adequate erosion controls at the Mayflower Landing Development in Pelham, N.H.

Background Information:

Dirt and sediment carried off construction sites can damage aquatic habitat, contribute to algal blooms, and physically clog streams and pipes.

These settlements are the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken by EPA New England to address stormwater violations from industrial facilities and construction sites around New England.

More information:

Stormwater Permits in New England: https://www.epa.gov/npdes-permits/npdes-stormwater-permit-program-new-england