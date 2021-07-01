Study identifies risk factors for severe COVID-19 in individuals with sickle cell disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

New research finds that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). According to researchers, the study results underscore the need for COVID-19 risk reduction strategies and vaccination for this medically vulnerable population.

