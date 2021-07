Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 16:07 Hits: 2

New research has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body. The results show that fibromyalgia is a disease of the immune system, rather than the currently held view that it originates in the brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701120703.htm