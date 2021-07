Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 15:54 Hits: 0

When it comes to climate change, not all organisms will lose out. A new study finds that rattlesnakes are likely to benefit from a warming climate. A combination of factors makes a warming climate beneficial to rattlesnakes that are found in almost every part of the continental United States but are especially common in the Southwest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630115411.htm