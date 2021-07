Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 15:54 Hits: 0

Researchers at NIST have upgraded their laser frequency-comb instrument to simultaneously measure three airborne greenhouse gases -- nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and water vapor -- plus the major air pollutants ozone and carbon monoxide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630115424.htm