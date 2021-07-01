Striking a balance: Trade-offs shape flower diversity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 15:26 Hits: 3

Flower generalization has often been viewed as a suboptimal solution to managing the needs of different visitors. Researchers have developed a framework to examine flower-animal interactions and how different types of visitor-mediated trade-offs affect flower evolution. They found that mitigating trade-offs can lead to novel combinations of traits that enhance floral diversity. These findings could explain the discrepancy between observed flower visitors and those predicted based on a flower's traits.

