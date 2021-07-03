The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cancer: Immunotherapies without side effects?

Immunotherapy has revolutionized the field of cancer treatment. However, inflammatory reactions in healthy tissues frequently trigger side effects that can be serious. Scientists have succeeded in establishing the differences between deleterious immune reactions and those targeting tumor cells that are sought after. It appears that while the immune mechanisms are similar, the cell populations involved are different. This work makes it possible to envisage targeted and less dangerous treatments for cancer patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210703120509.htm

