The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New beetle species found pristinely preserved in fossilized dropping of dinosaur ancestor

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Fossilized feces are common finds at paleontological dig sites and might actually contain hidden treasures. By scanning fossilized dung assigned to a close dinosaur relative from the Triassic period, scientists discovered a 230-million-year-old beetle species, representing a new family of beetles, previously unknown to science. The beetles were preserved in a 3D state with their legs and antennae fully intact.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630115403.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version