Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 15:45 Hits: 9

A surprising study on the behavior of unrelated lizards in very different parts of the world has demonstrated how evolution can lead to different species learning the same skills. The study documents how the Anolis lizard species in the Caribbean, and the Draco lizard species in Southeast Asia, have solved the challenge of communicating with one another to defend territories and attract mates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210702114542.htm