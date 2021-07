Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 16:54 Hits: 5

In a 34-year global analysis, researchers found that photosynthesis -- an important process for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in soil -- was controlled by extreme wet events nearly as often as droughts in certain locations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630125411.htm