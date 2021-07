Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

A diet higher in fatty fish helped frequent migraine sufferers reduce their monthly number of headaches and intensity of pain compared to participants on a diet higher in vegetable-based fats and oils, according to a new study.

