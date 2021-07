Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has withdrawn a 2020 rule that would allow a radioactive substance in some road construction.The October 2020 rule allowed the use of phosphogypsum, a substance generated by phosphate fertilizer production....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/561377-epa-withdraws-rule-allowing-use-of-radioactive-material-in-road