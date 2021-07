Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 05:04 Hits: 5

Fly less, drive less and eat less meat: Can reducing our personal consumption really contribute to global climate protection? As part of a series debunking climate change myths, DW takes a closer look.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-what-can-i-do-for-climate-protection/a-57980888?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss