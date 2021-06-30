NJ Board of Public Utilities Approves America’s Largest Off-Shore Wind Project

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) held a special meeting today and approved 2,658 megawatts of new offshore wind, the largest such announcement in the nation. With the BPU’s approval, New Jersey now has 3,758 megawatts of planned wind development, roughly half of Governor Murphy’s stated goal of 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035.

The 2,658 megawatts approved by the BPU is enough to power 1.1 million homes, and the net annual greenhouse gas reduction will be 5 million tons. The off-shore wind projects are expected to produce 7,000 full or part time jobs in development, construction, and operation. The projects are projected to produce 3 billion dollars in economic activity, including investments by the companies in manufacturing facilities in Paulsboro and at the N.J. Wind Port in Salem County.

Following is reaction from Eric Miller, Director of New Jersey Energy Policy at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is a bold step from the Board of Public Utilities that cements New Jersey’s status as a leader in offshore wind development in the region. Not only is the announcement a win for climate, it's a win for New Jersey’s clean energy economy. Now, New Jersey must ensure that these projects move forward in a way that protects the marine environment.”

