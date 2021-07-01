The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Good food in a nice setting: Wild bees need diverse agricultural landscapes

Mass-flowering crops such as oilseed rape or faba bean provide valuable sources of food for bees, which, in turn, contribute to the pollination of both the crops and nearby wild plants. But not every arable crop that produces flowers is visited by the same bees. A team investigated how the habitat diversity of the agricultural landscape and the cultivation of different mass-flowering crops affect wild bees.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701120650.htm

