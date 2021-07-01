NRDC: House Transport Bill Tackles infrastructure, Racial Inequality and Climate

WASHINGTON – The House today passed the INVEST in America Act, a bold transportation and water infrastructure bill.

The following is a statement from Deron Lovaas, a senior policy advocate in the Healthy People & Thriving Communities program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This act is the real clean transportation and water plan people in our country deserve —it’s what we need to tackle the crises of crumbling roads and bridges, unsafe water, racial inequality and climate change. Months of work by the House paid off with a comprehensive roadmap to improve transit, expand clean transportation, reunite communities divided by highways and address urgent water infrastructure needs. The Senate should follow suit and also fully fund the American Jobs Plan.

“Now is the time for a one-two punch against the threat of climate change and our infrastructure crises, by moving to the American Jobs Plan, providing an equitable recovery and good-paying jobs that will get our economy humming again, for everyone.”

