Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 20:37 Hits: 6

Even the mundane act of swallowing requires a well-coordinated dance of more than 30 muscles of the mouth. The loss of function of even one of these, due to disease or injury, can be extremely debilitating. For these people, nerve stimulation offers a ray of hope to regain some of their lost oral function.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630163743.htm