DTE Expands Access to Clean Energy Through Pilot Program

LANSING, MICH. – The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a settlement for DTE Electric Company’s renewable energy plan.

The following is a statement from Derrell Slaughter, Michigan Clean Energy Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“This is a step forward for Michiganders looking to get their power from clean energy. NRDC, along with our fellow participants in the case, advocated for low-income residential customers in this settlement by pushing DTE to design a pilot program that will solely focus on creating access for low-income customers to clean energy resources. As with any compromise, not all the sides got what they wanted. However, DTE low-income customers will now have access to clean energy.”

