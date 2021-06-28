Poor Air Quality Expected for South Coastal New England on Tuesday, June 29

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 10

BOSTON – New England air quality forecasters are predicting air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, due to ground-level ozone formation stemming from hot, summery temperatures.

Areas that are predicted to exceed the federal air quality standard for ozone on Tuesday are:

Coastal Connecticut

The State of Rhode Island

Southeastern Massachusetts

Poor air quality is expected to continue into Wednesday.

EPA and the medical community suggest that people limit their strenuous outdoor activity when poor air quality is expected. On these days, people can also help reduce emissions by choosing to carpool, using public transportation, and limiting the use of electricity during peak electrical use hours.

Background Information:

Ground-level ozone forms when volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and oxides of nitrogen (ozone precursors) interact in the presence of strong sunshine. Cars, trucks and buses give off the majority of the pollution that creates ozone. Gasoline stations, print shops, household products like paints and some cleaners, as well as lawn and garden equipment also add to the ozone problem.

Exposure to elevated ozone levels can cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases, and make people more susceptible to respiratory infection. When ozone levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

When ozone is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, members of the public are encouraged to help limit emissions and reduce ozone by:

Using public transportation if possible;

Combining errands and car-pooling to reduce driving time and mileage;

Using less electricity by turning air conditioning to a higher temperature setting; turning off lights, TVs and computers when they are not being used; and

Avoiding using small gasoline-powered engines, such as lawn mowers, string trimmers, chain saws, power-washers, air compressors and leaf blowers on unhealthy air days.

The current ozone standard is 0.070 parts per million (ppm). So far, this year there have been eight days in New England when ozone concentrations have exceeded the federal standard.

Preliminary list of this summer's ozone exceedances: http://www3.epa.gov/region1/airquality/o3exceed-21.html

Real-time ozone data and air quality forecasts: https://www3.epa.gov/region1/airquality/aqi.html

National real-time air quality data: https://www.airnow.gov