Growing 'metallic wood' to new heights

Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Penn Engineers' 'metallic wood' gets its useful properties and name from a key structural feature of its natural counterpart: porosity. As a lattice of nanoscale nickel struts, metallic wood is full of cell-sized pores that radically decrease its density without sacrificing strength. They have now solved a major problem preventing metallic wood from being manufactured at meaningful sizes: eliminating 'inverted cracks,' a kind of defect that has plagued similar materials for decades.

