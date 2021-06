Articles

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has underestimated methane emissions caused by oil and gas production by as much as 76 percent, according to research published Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.Researchers from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/560751-epa-underestimated-methane-emissions-from-oil-and-gas-development