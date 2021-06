Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:29 Hits: 4

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the PennEast pipeline can seize land from the state of New Jersey for its construction, a win for the natural gas vessel. The 5-4 decision wasn’t split along ideological lines in the case that pitted fossil...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/560709-supreme-court-rules-that-pipeline-can-seize-land-from-new-jersey