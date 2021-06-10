NRDC: House Transport Bill Sets Course for the Future

WASHINGTON – The House Transportation and Infrastructure committee approved a bold surface transportation bill, the INVEST in America Act, early this morning.

Passage of this bill demonstrates that Congress can and should take action in all sectors of the economy to address racial inequity and climate change.

The following is a statement from Deron Lovaas, a senior advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This historic legislation is the kind of bold approach we need to tackle our crises of racial inequity and climate change. This bill will provide the investments we need in transit, safe streets, vehicle charging stations, and reconnecting communities divided by highways.

“Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions, so addressing climate in this legislation is crucially important. In order to create good jobs and build the clean economy of the future, Congress must take up the American Jobs Plan so we address climate and inequity comprehensively.”

For details on the provisions contained in the INVEST in America Act, please see this blog from Deron, and for more on the legislative process see this blog.

