EPA fines East Oahu Plant over Clean Air Act violations

HONOLULU – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with AES Hawaii, LLC over Clean Air Act and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act violations at its coal-fired electrical power generating plant in Kapolei, Hawaii. The facility will pay a $199,725 penalty.

“Companies must take actions such as replacing corroded pipes and training staff on emergency shutdown procedures to reduce the risk of releases of hazardous substance to nearby communities and the environment,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Facilities that do not comply with chemical accident prevention requirements will face significant fines.”

In January 2020, EPA performed an inspection of the facility and found violations of the Clean Air Act’s Risk Management Program requirements and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. Many of the violations were associated with insufficient documentation, reporting, and proper labeling of the plant’s anhydrous ammonia system. The inspection also found failures associated with process hazard analysis and physical distance safeguards, as well as problems with corroded piping and equipment. Other failures included insufficient staff training, as employees were not provided written normal and emergency shutdown procedures.

In addition to paying the civil penalty as part of the settlement, AES has addressed the violations at the facility.

To find information on the Clean Air Act’s Risk Management Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/rmp/fact-sheet-clean-air-act-section-112r-accidental-release-prevention-risk-management-plan-rule

To find more information on the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/epcra/what-epcra .

