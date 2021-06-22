Apocalypse Now? Climate-Fueled Heat Is Burning Up America

Category: Environment Hits: 20
Wildfires, drought, and triple-digit temperatures are burning up close to half of the United States—but that’s not the most terrifying news.
“As bad as it might seem today,” University of Michigan climate scientist Jonathan Overpeck worries, “this is about as good as it’s going to get if we don’t get global warming under control.”
You mean it could get worse?
It’s already really bad. An area of high atmosphere pressure known as a heat dome is propelling temperatures as much as 30 degrees above normal, and not just in places like Death Valley or the Mojave Desert. Doctors in Arizona and Nevada have warned residents that touching pavement could cause third-degree burns. Temperatures are reaching the point where bottoms of flip-flops could melt onto sidewalks.
As for your favorite foods? If they’re grown in California’s Central Valley, where fruits and vegetables feed a good 25% of Americans, they’re at risk. “Heat means the end of cherry season,” said orchardist Michael Harris. Another grower, Kou Her is simply trying to protect tomatoes. “I am terrified,” he said. “I’ve never experienced three days of 110 before.”
Even if the crops can be kept alive, what about the farmworkers who harvest them? Eighteen-year-old Luz Cruz battles potential heat stroke every time she heads out into the fields to pick grapes in 115-degree temperatures. “I’d never experienced anything like that,” she told The Washington Post. “My head hurt and I was gasping,” she said.
High temperatures create drought, and drought creates “kindling”—a lot of kindling. Right now, wildfires threaten Montana, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho because it’s so darn dry there. Last spring, Idaho experienced its second-driest spring in the last 126 years, a situation that now has firefighters in the state on high alert. The Cold Creek fire near Pocatello has already burned through 2,500 acres and burned down two homes.
“One of the biggest ways climate change is affecting humans is by loading the weather dice against us. Extreme weather events occur naturally; but on a warmer planet many of these events are getting bigger, stronger, and more damaging,” Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and the Nature Conservancy, also told the Post. “They’re affecting our health, the safety of our homes, the economy, and more.”
The National Weather Service agrees. “This level of heat, and especially the duration of the heat, is dangerous to all population groups and steps should be taken to mitigate risk to heat exposure.”
Here’s 8 ways to help your family beat the heat:
Tell Congress: The American Jobs Plan Will Lead Us to Climate Safety
