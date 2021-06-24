Infrastructure Deal a Start, Congress Must Pass American Jobs Plan

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan Senate group and President Biden reached agreement today on a framework for legislation addressing some of the nation’s infrastructure needs.

The following is a statement from Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The bipartisan deal is a modest start toward fixing America’s crumbling infrastructure. Now Congress must finish the job by passing the American Jobs Plan, which will drive an equitable recovery with climate action and job creation in a moment we need all of them.”

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​