EPA, Newburgh Leaders Discuss Lead in Drinking Water

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted a roundtable yesterday with organizers representing Newburgh, New York to highlight the experience of this community with lead in drinking water. This roundtable discussion, along with nine others being held across the country, is vital to informing EPA’s review of the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) revisions to ensure that the rule is grounded in the experience of communities that are most at-risk of exposure to lead in drinking water.

“Newburgh, like many other communities, has faced serious challenges related to lead,” said EPA acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan. “EPA welcomes this opportunity to hear directly and learn from the Newburgh community regarding lead and to get important feedback as we look to strengthen our Lead and Copper Rule.”

Tamsin Hollo, Newburgh Clean Water Project said: "We're honored to be offered this opportunity to work with the EPA to provide clean water for communities like ours. As increased environmental impacts add layers of complexity to old problems, it's time to base regulations like the Lead and Copper Rule on standards which protect human health. We're hopeful that these roundtables provide a platform to address the threat of lead in our water, once and for all."

Participants included City of Newburgh elected officials, We Are Newburgh, Newburgh Clean Water Project, and the City of Newburgh Water Department.

Additional information on the virtual roundtable, including how to watch a recording, is available at: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/lead-and-copper-rule-revisions-virtual-engagements .

Background

Lead can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement. EPA is committed to following the best science to address lead in the nation’s drinking water and will take the appropriate time to review the LCR Revisions and make sure communities that have been impacted the most are protected. In March of this year, EPA announced an extension of the effective date of the Revised Lead and Copper Rule so that the agency could seek further public input on the rule. The agency hosted virtual public listening sessions on April 28, 2021, and May 5, 2021. On May 26, 2021, EPA announced the ten communities that were selected for virtual roundtable discussions on EPA’s LCR Revisions. Members of the public may also submit comments via the docket at: http://www.regulations.gov , Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OW-2021-0255 until July 30, 2021.

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page, http://facebook.com/eparegion2

21-045 ###