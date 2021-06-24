The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Preventing the break-in of the toxoplasmosis parasite

Toxoplasma gondii is an obligate intracellular parasite which, to survive, must absolutely penetrate its host's cells. Understanding how the parasite manages to enter host cells offers opportunities to develop more prevention. A team has now identified the key role of RON13, which is essential for the invasion process. The three-dimensional structure and the site of action of this enzyme are atypical, thus offering the possibility of designing specific inhibitors to stop the infection.

