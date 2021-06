Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:26 Hits: 0

A new study of vegetation growth in the Northern Hemisphere over the past 30 years has found that vegetation is becoming increasingly water-limited as global temperatures increase, which has the potential to reduce plants' ability to absorb atmospheric CO2, increasing greenhouse gasses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624152641.htm