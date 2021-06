Articles

A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday denied a bid by Exxon Mobil to halt state litigation against the energy giant.In two rulings, Superior Court Judge Karen Green declined to dismiss Attorney General Maura Healey’s (D) lawsuit against Exxon Mobil,...

