Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 14:04 Hits: 1

A spokesperson for China’s government on Thursday pushed back on the Biden administration’s move to bar U.S. imports of material used to make solar panels from a Chinese-based firm over accusations of forced labor. “The U.S. uses human...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/560207-china-says-us-ban-on-solar-materials-an-economic-attack-using-human