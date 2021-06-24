The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New CRISPR 3.0 system for highly efficient gene activation in plants

Biologists have introduced a new and improved CRISPR 3.0 system in plants, focusing on gene activation. This third generation system focuses on multiplexed gene activation that can boost the function of multiple genes simultaneously. This system boasts four to six times the activation capacity of current state-of-the-art CRISPR technology, demonstrating high accuracy and efficiency in up to seven genes at once.

