The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A 'tasty' protein may lead to new ways to treat metabolic and immune diseases

Category: Environment Hits: 1

The same taste-sensing molecule that helps you enjoy a meal from your favorite restaurant may one day lead to improved ways to treat diabetes and other metabolic and immune diseases. TRPM5 is a specialized protein that is concentrated in the taste buds, where it helps relay messages to and from cells. It has long been of interest to researchers due to its roles in taste perception and blood sugar regulation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624135523.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version