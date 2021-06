Articles

Guided by quantum chemical calculations, scientists design and test a new single atom catalyst that converts propane to propylene with 100% efficiency, with little deactivation by coking. If adopted by industry, the catalyst could save billions of dollars and stop millions of tons of carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere.

