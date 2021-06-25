The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Environmental impact of hydrofracking vs. conventional gas/oil drilling: Research shows the differences may be minimal

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a new machine learning technique to holistically assess water quality data in order to detect groundwater samples likely impacted by recent methane leakage during oil and gas production. Using that model, the team concluded that unconventional drilling methods like hydraulic fracturing do not necessarily incur more environmental problems than conventional oil and gas drilling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210625173152.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version