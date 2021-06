Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 20:00 Hits: 7

Colorado residents and their representatives in Congress are bracing for another summer of raining ash and uncontrolled blazes as wildfires rage along the state’s Western Slope.Smoke is billowing across the Centennial State, but it’s the duration...

