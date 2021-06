Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:03 Hits: 20

The week after one of the worst heat waves in the history of the Western U.S., a series of wildfires has already broken out unseasonably early, sparking fears that this will be one of the worst fire seasons ever.The normal wildfire season of summer...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/559870-heat-wave-sparks-historically-unseasonable-wildfires-in