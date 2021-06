Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:16 Hits: 16

Researchers have developed a condenser for countries where water is in short supply. Theirs is a zero-energy solution for harvesting water from the atmosphere throughout the 24-hour daily cycle. It relies on a self-cooling surface and a special radiation shield.

