Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 23:40 Hits: 18

A groundbreaking study found that stem cells reduce the amount of virus causing AIDS, boost the body's antiviral immunity, and restore the gut's lymphoid follicles damaged by HIV. It provided a roadmap for multi-pronged HIV eradication strategies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623194025.htm