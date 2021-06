Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Diet rich in sugar and fat leads to disruption in the gut's microbial culture and contributes to inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis. Research shows that switching to a more balanced diet restores the gut's health and suppresses inflammation.

