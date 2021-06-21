The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New research unlocks the mystery of New England's beaches

Until now, the factors governing which beaches slope gradually to the sea and which ones end abruptly in a steep drop-off have been largely unknown. However, new research reveals, with unprecedented detail, how the grain size of beach sand relates to the slope of the beach itself. These new findings are critical to understanding how New England's beaches will respond to both rising sea levels and increased storm activity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210621133908.htm

