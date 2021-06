Articles

A new study shows that medium-sized predators all but disappeared late in dinosaur history wherever Tyrannosaurus rex and its close relatives rose to dominance. In those areas -- lands that eventually became central Asia and Western North America -- juvenile tyrannosaurs stepped in to fill the missing ecological niche previously held by other carnivores.

