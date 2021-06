Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:38 Hits: 8

DNA analysis has revealed the presence of 'Yersinia Pestis' - the pathogen that causes plague - in skeletal remains from individual burials in medieval Cambridgeshire, confirming for the first time that not all plague victims were buried in mass graves. Compassion and care were shown to victims even during traumatic times during past pandemics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617133823.htm