Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 20:08 Hits: 11

Researchers have discovered that the use of a common antibiotic, doxycycline, in combination with TB drug treatment, reduces the size of lung cavities and accelerates markers of lung recovery. This was done in a trial with 30 pulmonary tuberculosis patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210619160806.htm