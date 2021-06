Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 20:37 Hits: 3

A new study finds that convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can dramatically improve likelihood of survival among blood cancer patients hospitalized with the virus. The therapy involves transfusing plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 into patients who have leukemia, lymphoma or other blood cancers and are hospitalized with the viral infection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617163709.htm