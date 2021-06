Articles

Friday, 18 June 2021

It is possible to re-create a bird's song by reading only its brain activity, shows a first proof-of-concept study. The researchers were able to reproduce the songbird's complex vocalizations down to the pitch, volume and timbre of the original. The study is a first step towards developing vocal prostheses for humans who have lost the ability to speak.

